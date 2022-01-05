12-year veteran ODOT worker passes away after workplace accident near Ashland

Anthony Carter
January 4, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore — An Oregon Department of Transportation worker has died from his injuries after a fall at a facility on Thursday December 30th, according to a statement from ODOT.

ODOT said 58-year-old Wes Hamner was critically injured in a fall from a front-end loader that had just been secured to a trailer. Workers at the facility, located near I-5 exit 6, tended to him until medical crews arrived.

Hamner passed away last Sunday at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

“Wes worked as a valued seasonal member for us on the Ashland crew for the past 12 years,” Gary Leaming, public information officer with ODOT, said in a statement. “Please keep his family and the Ashland crew in your thoughts and prayers as we all work through this loss.”

OSHA and ODOT are currently investigating it as a workplace accident. Crews have been kept busy on I-5 following a few winter storms that blanketed much of southern Oregon and northern California over the past few weeks.

This remains a developing story and more details will be released as it becomes available.

