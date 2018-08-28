14-year-old boy admits to murder, assault

MEDFORD, Ore. – A 14-year-old boy admitted guilt to murder, attempted murder and assault in the first degree Tuesday in court.
NBC5 News has chosen not to name him, since he is a minor, and being charged as a juvenile.
The assault occurred in January 2017 when the boy was 12 years old.
He stabbed his mother and sister in their home in Ashland. Police say when they arrived at the scene his mother, Pamela Wolosz, was dead.
His sister is still recovering from her injuries.
Jim Holmes, the father, said he’s put in an impossible situation.
“I’ve got the victim’s side, I got the defense side, it’s tough directions to be pulled in but he is still my son,” Holmes said.
Deputy District Attorney Ruby Herriott said right now, the teen is waiting in detention.
“In the Juvenile system it’s fairly set, when we have disposition he will remain in detention but not here in Jackson County he will be processed and sent to the Oregon Youth Correction Facility.”
The boy’s disposition is set for October 15.
