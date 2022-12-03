31st annual Festival of Trees returns

MEDFORD, Ore. —The 31st annual Festival of Trees event is back! It’s the Providence Community Health Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The event is a perfect way to get in the holiday spirit while giving back to a great cause. Organizers say it’s back in person after being virtual for the last few years. The funds go to support programs and services at Providence Medford Medical Center.

“We’ve been virtual over the last couple of years and have tried to come up with some unique fun ways to continue to the tradition but we’re back in person this year, and we’re just excited to be able to bring the joy to the community,” said Arlene Wedsted, Executive Director of the foundation.

It’s open to the public all weekend from 9 to 4 at the Medford Armory, if you want to come and enjoy those festivities for yourself.