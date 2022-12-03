31st annual Festival of Trees returns

Posted by Jenna King December 2, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —The 31st annual Festival of Trees event is back! It’s the Providence Community Health Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The event is a perfect way to get in the holiday spirit while giving back to a great cause. Organizers say it’s back in person after being virtual for the last few years. The funds go to support programs and services at Providence Medford Medical Center.

“We’ve been virtual over the last couple of years and have tried to come up with some unique fun ways to continue to the tradition but we’re back in person this year, and we’re just excited to be able to bring the joy to the community,” said Arlene Wedsted, Executive Director of the foundation.

It’s open to the public all weekend from 9 to 4 at the Medford Armory, if you want to come and enjoy those festivities for yourself.

NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
