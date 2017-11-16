3rd grader hit by BB gun on her way to school

Medford, Ore. — Medford School District says strong communication was the key contributor to making sure the school community was safe.
“She is hurt but she is getting treatment for it,” 6th grader Ellyanna said.
Ellyanna & Kaelyn walk to and from Washington Elementary School every day.
When they got to class Thursday, they were both surprised to hear their friend had been shot by a BB gun.
“Yeah we were scared for her, but we heard is was a BB so it wasn’t major,” Ellyanna said.
In a letter sent out to parents, the school principal said the the 3rd grader was hit with a BB pellet on both her hand and chest.
It happened along Peach Street as she was walking to school when two people across the street were having a confrontation.
“While this may have been somewhat of a prank… or something that is not serious… it can have some pretty serious implications as we saw today,” Patrol Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick said.
Medford Police are still investigating the incident, but Patrol Sergeant Geoff Kirkpatrick says it’s against the law to shoot any firearms in the city – including BB guns.
“Walking in groups and always paying attention to where you’re at and your surroundings is always a good thing,” Sergeant Kirkpatrick said.
According to Communication Specialist Natalie Hurd with Medford School District, the 3rd grader did everything right in this situation.
“She did tell a trusting adult and that’s what we really need kids to do in any type of situation where there is compromised safety,”Hurd said.
Hurd says the young girl told a crossing guard what happened and after telling the front office, Medford Police were able to respond right away.
Similar to MPD, Hurd also wants to encourage students to always walk with a buddy and let adults know if they see anything suspicious.
“It’s unfortunate for students and families to have to feel uneasy going to school in this day and age but we are doing everything that we possibly can to protect kids,” Hurd said.
Ellyanna & Kaelyn say they do feel safe walking to school and hope their friend can feel the same.
“I just hope she feels safe and if she needs anything we know her parents and are always gonna be close there for her,” Ellyanna said.