4th of July structure fire extinguished in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Crews were able to quickly tackle a fire that started in a Grants Pass neighborhood Thursday.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on July 4, they responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Short Street.
When crews arrived, they found flames on the backside of a structure, with the fire creeping into an attic space. Firefighters put out the exterior portion of the fire before moving inside for full containment.
“The quick action of the firefighters kept the fire from advancing through the attic,” GPDPS said. “Fire crews salvaged interior contents to attempt to save as much property as possible.”
There were no injuries in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.