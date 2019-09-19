Home
50th annual Talent Harvest Festival kicks off fall

TALENT, Ore. — The 50th annual Talent Harvest Festival kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. with a parade through downtown.

There will also be a 5k run, dancing, food and much more.

“Over 80 local food and arts and crafts vendors. We’ll have free bounce houses and ScienceWorks shows for the kids. We’ll also have a beer and wine garden and live music all day long,” Gabriella Shahi, City Recorder, said.

The city says they will have twice as many food vendors this year as last. The Talent Harvest Festival will end at 4 p.m. Saturday.

