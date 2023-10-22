Jacksonville history tour highlights Black History

MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, some people got to tag along for a historic tour in Jacksonville centered around the town’s Black history.

It’s all done through the Oregon Black Pioneers organization.

The group first met up at the Jacksonville Cemetery and went to several different locations, with historical significance.

The tour emphasized Black owned businesses in the community and how the Gold Rush paved the way for one of the state’s first Black communities.

Tour Guide, Mariah Rocker said, “you see their fingerprints all throughout this town, but nonetheless the stories tend to be overlooked, or kind of swept under the rug and we typically don’t see them at any point.”

The tour guides say that the fact that Black history is overlooked, is why it’s so important to bring into the forefront.

For more information you can visit their website.

