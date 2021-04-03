AAA explains temporary gas outages across state

The best thing to do, she says, is be patient.
Marie Dodds, spokeswoman at AAA Oregon, says “Don’t panic. Don’t worry that this is going to last for long because it wont. This is a temporary situation where a handful of stations are reporting outages of perhaps one grade of fuel. So there are options for you.”
Dodds says there is plenty of fuel being shipped to the area . She says the last time this type of outage was seen was during the 2017 solar eclipse. She says the outages shouldn’t last more than a few more days.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.