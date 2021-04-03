Home
AAA explains temporary gas outages across state

AAA explains temporary gas outages across state

Local News , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore.– Many people across the valley are noticing gas shortages locally. AAA says there’s an explanation. The travel organization is calling it a temporary outage. A spokeswoman says gas stations are still feeling the effect of February’s winter storms in places like Portland and Texas. During that time, trucks carrying fuel were slowed down.

The best thing to do, she says, is be patient.

Marie Dodds, spokeswoman at AAA Oregon, says “Don’t panic. Don’t worry that this is going to last for long because it wont. This is a temporary situation where a handful of stations are reporting outages of perhaps one grade of fuel. So there are options for you.”

Dodds says there is plenty of fuel being shipped to the area . She says the last time this type of outage was seen was during the 2017 solar eclipse. She says the outages shouldn’t last more than a few more days.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »