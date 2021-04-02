Medford coffee shop fined for COVID-19 violations

MEDFORD, Ore. — Forage Coffee Company was fined nearly $10,000 for allegedly violating coronavirus-related safety protocols.
The Oregon State Occupational Safety and Health Administration reportedly found the Medford coffee shop willfully violated Oregon Health Authority rules regarding capacity and indoor dining during a time when it was prohibited.
“Most employers in Oregon continue to move forward with efforts to protect workers against the very real hazard of COVID-19. They understand the measures needed to help defeat this disease,” said Michael Wood, administrator of Oregon OSHA. “Unfortunately, there are those employers who are making a different choice. As a result, we will continue to carry out our enforcement work in the interest of accountability.”
Forage Coffee Company was fined $9,250 for the violations, according to the Oregon Department of Business and Services.
Forage will have one month to appeal the citations.