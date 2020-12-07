ACCESS names new executive director

MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS has a new executive director, the nonprofit announced Monday.
Carrie Borgen will be appointed to the position. ACCESS said Borgen brings over 20 years of experience as an executive for a nonprofit organization, as well as various venture capital-backed startups and Fortune 100 healthcare companies.
“Relocating from Scottsdale, Arizona, to lead a well-respected organization that provides essential, life-saving services to vulnerable populations, as well as working with an outstanding leadership team and supportive board was an easy and exciting decision,” Borgen said.
“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in the Rogue Valley, and ACCESS could not be more excited to have Carrie as our next leader.”, said J.R. Wheeler, Chair of the Board of Directors at ACCESS. “ACCESS plays a pivotal role in Jackson County, and we feel that Carrie’s solid background in both for-profit and nonprofit fields make her the type of leader ACCESS needs as it continues forward.”