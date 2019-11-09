Accused drug dealers appear in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men who were arrested for the distributing and manufacturing of meth and heroin were arraigned today in Medford.
47-year-old Corey Bearnson and 34-year-old Osbaldo Silva both pleaded not guilty on all counts today.
Police arrested them last week after they found nearly 7 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, drug records and more.
In a probable cause affidavit Bearnson told police he was selling meth for Silva.
Medford area drug and gang enforcement says they’ve been investigating the case for several years.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology. In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she's not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.