Accused drug dealers appear in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men who were arrested for the distributing and manufacturing of meth and heroin were arraigned today in Medford.

47-year-old Corey Bearnson and 34-year-old Osbaldo Silva both pleaded not guilty on all counts today.

Police arrested them last week after they found nearly 7 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of heroin, drug records and more.

In a probable cause affidavit Bearnson told police he was selling meth for Silva.

Medford area drug and gang enforcement says they’ve been investigating the case for several years.

