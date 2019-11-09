Southern Oregon Holiday Market/Ski Swap happening this weekend

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — If you’re looking to get your family and friends unique gifts this holiday season, you may want to visit the Southern Oregon Holiday Market.
The market is being held this weekend at the Jackson County Expo…
The event has 170 different vendors selling various items from apparel to crafts.
Madison Long, a woman who helps run the “Sassy Crafts” booth says the market is a great place to one-stop shop for Christmas.
“You get to buy from people from the valley or from a little bit outside and we all get to come here, you’re buying local goods from your neighbors and people you’ve known forever,” said Long.
Admission and parking is free for the event.
The 3 day market continues tomorrow from 12 to 8.
In Olsrud Arena, the Medford Ski Education Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser to raise money for local high school ski teams.
Local merchants donate new, gently used or surplus gear which the foundation then sells at discounted prices.
The swap is selling ski gear, boots, jackets and more this weekend.
The swap has been around since 1991.
