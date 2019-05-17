Home
‘Apple Jam Music Festival’ happening this weekend

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — The 11th annual Apple Jam Music Festival is happening this weekend.

After having issues last year with permits, organizers said they’ve secured a spot at the Evans Valley Community Center from Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th.

They now have a 2-year contract to use the 28-acre property.  The festival will feature local bands, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Rogue Climate, a non-profit climate sustainability group.

There will be space available for RV’s, Trailers, and other oversized vehicles on a first come first serve basis.

Evans Valley Community Center

8205 E Evans Creek Rd

Rogue River, OR 97537

