‘Apple Jam Music Festival’ happening this weekend

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — The 11th annual Apple Jam Music Festival is happening this weekend.
After having issues last year with permits, organizers said they’ve secured a spot at the Evans Valley Community Center from Friday, May 17th through Sunday, May 19th.
They now have a 2-year contract to use the 28-acre property. The festival will feature local bands, arts and crafts, and food vendors.
Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Rogue Climate, a non-profit climate sustainability group.
There will be space available for RV’s, Trailers, and other oversized vehicles on a first come first serve basis.
Evans Valley Community Center
8205 E Evans Creek Rd
Rogue River, OR 97537
