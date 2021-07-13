Ashland businesses welcome OSF foot traffic

ASHLAND, Ore. —The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is welcoming full capacity into its shows this week. That has Ashland businesses excited for more foot traffic.
Jupiter Row offers gifts and home decor. It tells us, it’s already seen an increase in visitors stopping in.
“Lots of people, and happy faces and people from across the country, not even just California or Oregon any more which is really fun to talk to them and hear their stories and see why they’re here,” said Lindsey Bonney, Jupiter Row employee.
OSF’s first performance, with lifted restrictions, is July 14th.
To get your tickets, visit osfashland.org
