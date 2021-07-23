Home
Ashland City Band Concerts are back after time off

Ashland City Band Concerts are back after time off

Local News Top Stories , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. —It’s time to grab your blanket, chair, and favorite snacks. The Ashland City Band Concerts are back for the summer.

“Excitement is the word,” said Ashland City Band Director, Don Bieghler

A long-standing tradition of live music is back in Ashland.

“We’ve been doing these concerts for about 100 years,” said Bieghler.

Every Thursday from now until the end of August, you can enjoy a free concert at the Butler Memorial Bandshell in Lithia Park. It’s being put on by the Ashland City Band.

“It’s made up of people of all ages high school through older adults, college students, a number of the band has been around for 25 to 30 years,” said Bieghler.

Each week the Ashland Brass, the German Band, Rogue Valley Symphony, and the High Society Jazz orchestra get the crowd warmed up before the main event. The hour-long concert consists of a variety of music styles, from marches and musicals to original works.

“Flutes and oboes and trumpets and trombones, percussion and every band instrument we have up here,” said band member, Christine Lundahl

Lundahl is SOU’s new Director of Bands, this week was her first concert with the group. After a year off of live performances, she says the night was special.

“How special it is to be able to play all together as an ensemble, it has been many months since we’ve been able to be around live music and I know everybody in the audience and band is just so excited,” said Lundahl.

The audience says it’s a welcomed event.

“We just love outdoor music,” said one Medford resident.

“As long as the summer goes we’ll be here,” said an Ashland resident.

If you missed it, the concerts will continue every Thursday until August 19th.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »