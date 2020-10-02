Ashland Police seeks public help in identifying Almeda Fire witness

The Ashland Police Department is looking for a man who is said to be a witness of an ongoing investigation.
APD posted photos to its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, in hopes the public could help locate him.
Police said the man was seen in the area where the Almeda Fire started.
If anyone has any information on the man in the photos, they should contact detective Dan Moulin at 541-552-2178.
