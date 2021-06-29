Ashland’s public fireworks show canceled

ASHLAND, Ore. – This year’s Ashland Chamber Public Fireworks Display has been canceled.
The grassy SOU softball field next to Raider Stadium was the planned launch site for the fireworks show. That field is dependent on water from the Talent Irrigation District. With extremely low reservoir levels, TID was forced to shut off its entire system for two weeks in mid-June to preserve what little water was left. This, combined with days of historic heat and dry conditions, left the field too parched to be a safe place to launch.
In addition to the dry field, the Ashland Chamber of Commerce said the city is dealing with “unprecedented circumstances including extreme heat, historic low fuel moisture, and regional fire activity.” Many community members also reportedly voiced concerns over fire trauma as a result of last year’s Almeda Fire.
“The safety of the Ashland community is of the utmost importance and current conditions require us to reconsider the decision. We feel it is best to be abundantly cautious and cancel the show this year,” explained Executive Director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce Sandra Slattery.
The news is likely to be a disappointment to many, as the Chamber voted in May to forgo the parade and park festivities due to the pandemic restrictions that were in place at the time.
“The City is appreciative of the energy and effort that the Chamber puts into all of our community events. The City and its Fire Department have long-standing collaboration and partnership with the Chamber and fully support their very tough decision to err on the side of caution and cancel this event,” said Ashland City Manager Pro Tem Adam Hanks.
If you still want to catch a fireworks show this Independence Day, Central Point is the place to be with Boom Fest at The Expo and community-funded, family-operated Big Daddy Boom at the Twin Creeks Park soccer field in Central Point.