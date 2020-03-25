Home
Bar starts making hand sanitizer

Bar starts making hand sanitizer

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

ETNA, Calif. – A bar in Etna, California is staying open, but not for serving drinks.

Denny Bar Company has switched from making alcoholic drinks to making hand sanitizer. The bar says they are trying to help fill the need for hand sanitizer and give their employees jobs.

“We kind of scaled down the restaurant side and we really have been able to keep everyone employed by putting on a different hat and doing other things like labeling bottles, filling bottles, just getting things packed up and ready to ship,” Lance Banks, Marketing Manager, said.

In just two days, the bar gave out 400 2 ounce bottles to the community. The bar says their hand sanitizer will soon be available online.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »