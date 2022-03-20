Bear Creek fire restoration

ASHLAND, Ore – A group of local students helped in a fire restoration project at the Ashland ponds on March 19th.

The Lomakatsi Restoration Project had students from the Armadillo Technical Institute planting native trees and shrubs, to help re-establish vegetation in the area. They’re working to improve habitats for wildlife and to create better water quality along the greenway.

The non-profit organization partnered with the United Way for the project.

“It’s amazing to see youth out on the ground and just really doing something positive for the community. Seeing youth out doing healthy work is always a win-win situation for families, communities, and for the earth,” said Belinda Brown, the Tribal Partnerships Director for Lomakatsi.

The non-profit has been restoring the area for the last fifteen years. Oregon State Senator Jeff Golden even stopped by to support of the project.

A private donor donated ten thousand dollars to the non-profit for projects like this.

If you wish to volunteer you can visit their website.