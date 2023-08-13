Big anime convention at the Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Anime fans from around the Rogue Valley packed the Expo Saturday for the Ani-Medford convention.

Organizers say their fifth annual anime convention is bigger than ever, growing to a two-day event this year.

The event featured around 100 local vendors selling their art along with merchandise from popular anime and pop culture franchises.

There were also celebrity panels featuring actors from Dragon Ball Z, Demon Slayer, and others.

“A few minutes ago, other One Piece fans went up to my friend and I and we all had this little group session of photos, and it was amazing I love the thrill of meeting people with the same fandoms and ideas,” said Oliver Rosier.

Ani-Medford is happening all weekend long continuing Sunday from 11 to 5 pm.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.