Firefighters respond to 7 acre grass fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Ore. – Crews responded to a grass fire in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

According to Fire District Five just before 4 am, they got a report of a tree on fire off Dano Drive.

Crews said when they arrived, they found the fire burning at about an acre, traveling relatively slowly across the open field.

Firefighters said they were able to keep the fire well away from any structures in the area. They say this was partly helped by the weather at the time.

“Between the railroad tracks we had a fire break there and we had the Medford Irrigation District on the other side that the fire burned close to and then humidity went up and we were able to stop the forward spread quickly,” said Jim Campbell, Battalion Chief with FD5.

Chief Campbell said the fire was stopped at seven acres, with crews wrapping up operations around 8 am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

