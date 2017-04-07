Body found in Bear Creek

Home
A body was discovered today in the waters of Bear Creek.  This is a look at the area where the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says work crews discovered a body at 1:57 pm Thursday. Crews were clearing brush near the Expo in Central Point. Search and Rescue responded and pulled out the body. The Sheriff’s Department says a medical examiner aided in tentatively identifying the person, but family must be notified before that information is released. A cause of death will be announced pending an autopsy.

