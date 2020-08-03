Car crash leaves one man dead in Smith River

SMITH RIVER, Calif. — A single car crash left one man dead in Smith River Saturday.
According to California Highway Patrol they got a call of a crash on Oceanview Drive, north of Peregrine Lane.
According to officers the vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox. The vehicle overturned multiple times and ejected the driver.
CHP says the driver died at the scene. The crash is under investigation. No identity has been released at this time.
