GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rural Metro Fire responded to a car fire that quickly spread to nearby areas on August 12th.

Rural Metro says with help from the Oregon Department of Forestry crews had the fire fully under control by 5:30 pm.

It says the car fire caught a fence and surrounding grass on fire near the 1100 block of Merlin Road.

Rural Metro says no structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is under investigation.