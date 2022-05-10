Catalytic converters ripped from several Phoenix-Talent School District buses

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff May 10, 2022

PHOENIX, Ore. – Some local school buses were stripped of their catalytic converters over the weekend.

The Phoenix-Talent School District said each bus has two to three converters.

It tells us in all it lost seven converters on five buses.

The district contracts out its buses from First Student.

The organization said it took immediate action to minimize its impact to service, bringing in buses from other locations.

They have managed to replace the buses temporarily with some from Grants Pass, Central point and Roseburg School Districts until the original ones are repaired.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content