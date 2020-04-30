Home
Jackson Co. Expo will host fireworks show on 4th of July

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — The Jackson County Expo is still going to host a fireworks show this 4th of July, but it may look a little different.

The Expo director tells us if physical distancing orders are still in place, people won’t be allowed into the Expo to watch the show.

However, she says, the fireworks would be shot higher into the air for everyone to see.

“I think that if everyone can remember the spirit of the holiday will stay in tact, with family and [a] small level in your neighborhoods, just to stay safe,” said Helen Funk.

If people can’t watch the show at the Expo, Funk says Penninger Road would also be closed and police would be blocking the road.

