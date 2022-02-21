Coalition examines I-5 wildlife crossings in Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new study is looking at the best places to build bridges and tunnels for wildlife in our region.

According to the Southern Oregon Wildlife Crossing Coalition, there are many places in Southern Oregon between Ashland and the California border where there are increased animal-vehicle collisions.

The coalition is looking to fix that by conducting a feasibility study of seven sites they are considering.

The creation of wildlife crossings is dependent on the passage of House Bill 4130 by the Oregon legislature.

The bill would allocate $7 million to wildlife-friendly infrastructure projects.

Read more about the coalition at https://www.myowf.org/sowcc