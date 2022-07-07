COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in JaCo

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King July 6, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Covid-19 continues to remain widespread throughout the community. Now, Jackson County Public Health says the concern is the increase in hospitalizations.

In Jackson County, the number of reported cases dropped slightly for two weeks but is now rising again. Public health says the bigger red flag is the number of people being hospitalized for Covid.

In fact, the county now has more hospitalizations, than it had in the last 4 months.

“In terms of why hospitalizations concern us it’s because it’s a sign that people are being seriously impacted by covid and we don’t want you to get that sick,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe.

Dr. O’Keefe stresses staying up to date on vaccines, prioritizing social engagements, and considering wearing a mask, when around people indoors. We told you Tuesday that two-thirds of the state’s counties now qualify as high risk, by the CDC.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content