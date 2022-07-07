COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in JaCo

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Covid-19 continues to remain widespread throughout the community. Now, Jackson County Public Health says the concern is the increase in hospitalizations.

In Jackson County, the number of reported cases dropped slightly for two weeks but is now rising again. Public health says the bigger red flag is the number of people being hospitalized for Covid.

In fact, the county now has more hospitalizations, than it had in the last 4 months.

“In terms of why hospitalizations concern us it’s because it’s a sign that people are being seriously impacted by covid and we don’t want you to get that sick,” said Dr. Leona O’Keefe.

Dr. O’Keefe stresses staying up to date on vaccines, prioritizing social engagements, and considering wearing a mask, when around people indoors. We told you Tuesday that two-thirds of the state’s counties now qualify as high risk, by the CDC.