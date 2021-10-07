COVID-19 numbers up in Klamath Co., despite lower numbers in So. Oregon

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —While Covid cases in much of southern Oregon are declining, that’s not the case for Klamath Falls. Klamath County Public Health says for the last several weeks it has been lagging behind the Rogue Valley in Covid trends.
Valeree Lane with public health says Klamath usually lags around 2 weeks behind the Rogue Valley, right now she estimates it’s around 4 weeks.
You can see on this graph the week of September 19th, 261 cases were reported. That number jumped to 388 last week.
“It’s a wave, numbers will go up they’ll come back down, for those of us who enjoy science and math, that bell curve really does prove to be accurate, so my hope is we hit the top of the bell curve and we’re coming back down this week,” said Lane.
Lane says this week Klamath has reported 239 cases so far.
Lane says Pfizer booster shots are available in the county for those who qualify.
