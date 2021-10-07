Red Cross says blood donations needed, vaccinated or not

MEDFORD, Ore, —The Red Cross says the need for blood is constant, and they’ll accept your donations, whether you’re vaccinated or not.
But a spokesperson with the Red Cross tells us, it only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation.
To help keep everyone attending red cross blood drives and donation centers safe, it requires blood donors and staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
As for staffing, the Red Cross says it’s working with the OHA to see if the state vaccination mandate applies to people who collect blood donations.
The Red Cross is strongly encouraged its employees and the public to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
