Dateline to air special on local killer

NBC NEWS — NBC’s Dateline has been covering the Tucker Reed Moore case and will be airing a special segment Friday night.
We sat down with the one and only Keith Morrison for a sneak preview of their special. The show will have exclusive footage of the movie Tucker Moore Reed stars in.
“It doesn’t get any more dramatic than this one,” Morrison said.
Morrison says of all the cases he has reported on, this one stands out.
“The desire to record just about everything a person does or at least one certain person as kind of a family dispute intersected with the movie business,” Morrison said.
The Dateline special on Tucker Moore Reed will air at 10 p.m. Sunday on NBC5 News.
