Detective in GP awarded by U.S. Attorney General

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A detective in Grants Pass received an award from a U.S. attorney for distinguished service in policing.
Detective Archie Lidey with the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety was recognized for his work.
Detective Lidey is a founding member of SOS (Securing our Safety) which was formed to overcome the law enforcement funding crisis.
Since 2013, he has coordinated events collecting a total of 324,000 dollars.
The award was presented to the detective this afternoon.
“I may be getting the award, but really, it should be an award for everyone because there was a lot of people involved in this so I was just kinda maybe leading the charge – but I couldn’t have done it without everyone else,” said Detective Lidey.
Out of 214 nominations nationwide, Detective Lidey is one of just 23 people selected for the honor.
