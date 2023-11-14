The leader of the NWGA was the featured speaker at Medford’s Chamber Forum

MEDFORD, Ore.- The leader of the Northwest Gas Association (NWGA) was the featured speaker at Medford’s Chamber Forum at the Rogue Valley Country Club on November 13th.

The NWGA was there to tell people that switching to electric isn’t the only way yo get to a decarbonized future.

“We are on a path of decarbonizing our economy,” NWGA’s Executive Director Dan Kirschner told NBC5,”and the best, most efficient way to do that is to use all of the tools available to us to do that”.

Kirschner says that natural gas is reliable and that we should be using the infrastructure already in place. While switching to electrification is one way towards a decarbonized future, Kirschner says it’s very limited.

He told business leaders at the forum that as long as energy is used more efficiently, natural gas can help us in decarbonizing the region.

