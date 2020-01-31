Home
DUII patrols on the lookout for inebriated Super Bowl Sunday drivers

Jackson County, Ore — It’s the big game this weekend and if you will be drinking make sure a sober ride home is a part of your game plan.

Police will be out in force for Super Bowl Sunday, looking to intercept anyone who shouldn’t be on the road.

The roads after the big game can be dangerous so officers will be looking specifically for drivers who are drunk or drugged.

“Arrange for anything that will be other than you driving after you’ve drank on super bowl Sunday,” said Mike Moran with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

“If the thought even pops into your head, should I be behind the wheel, then don’t get behind the wheel, it’s as simple as that,” said Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara.

Chief O’Meara says Ashland Police made 254 DUII arrests in 2019, nearly double the year before. The big message – plan ahead, and coordinate a sober ride.

