Dunsmuir city councilor temporarily barred from council duties amid criminal investigation

DUNSMUIR, Calif — The Dunsmuir city council announced in a regular board meeting last Thursday, that Dave “Big Dave” Keisler, would temporarily step back from his duties following his recent arrest.

During the November 4th meeting, Mayor Matthew Bryan shared that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keisler on a domestic violence charge, and a misdemeanor for destroying a communication device.

Bryan said Keisler requested to be removed from the meeting prior to the news as he addresses the situation. Bryan asked councilmembers to not disclose the accusations and Keisler would not return until the investigation concluded.

“If we could let the courts take care of their course, we will react to their findings, not as a city council so much but as a community,” Bryan said. “We expect our city leaders to be good exemplary leaders.”

There’s currently no word yet on the status of Keisler’s charges.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Dunsmuir did not immediately return our request for comment.