Dunsmuir city councilor temporarily barred from council duties amid criminal investigation

Anthony Carter
Posted by by Anthony Carter November 9, 2021 2 Min Read
Last Updated:November 9, 2021

DUNSMUIR, Calif — The Dunsmuir city council announced in a regular board meeting last Thursday, that Dave “Big Dave” Keisler, would temporarily step back from his duties following his recent arrest.

During the November 4th meeting, Mayor Matthew Bryan shared that the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keisler on a domestic violence charge, and a misdemeanor for destroying a communication device.

Bryan said Keisler requested to be removed from the meeting prior to the news as he addresses the situation. Bryan asked councilmembers to not disclose the accusations and Keisler would not return until the investigation concluded.

“If we could let the courts take care of their course, we will react to their findings, not as a city council so much but as a community,” Bryan said. “We expect our city leaders to be good exemplary leaders.”

There’s currently no word yet on the status of Keisler’s charges.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Dunsmuir did not immediately return our request for comment.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Anthony Carter
Anthony Carter
View More Posts
Anthony Carter is a reporter for NBC5 News. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from Elizabethtown College in 2019. Anthony started his career as a print journalist, covering New York sports and the NBA Draft. He then started his own sports podcast and website covering the Arena Football League. Anthony moved to the Rogue Valley in 2019 as a news producer before joining the NBC5 News family. Anthony likes to workout at the gym, play basketball, and root for his Atlanta Hawks and New York Jets. Want to connect with Anthony? send him an email: [email protected]