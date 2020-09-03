Home
Eagle Point church offers help with students’ distance learning

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — Distance learning can be a challenge for some students, but one church in Eagle Point is looking to help.

Eagle Point Community Bible Church is opening it’s fellowship hall for 45 students, Monday through Friday. The church says five adult mentors will be there to assist the middle and high school students from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. The church says their main goal is to create a sense of community for the students.

“Taking this pandemic seriously is important, but also community. We can’t lose that sense of community and this is a way we can just help build community by working with our school district, with families, with students, that’s what we want to do,” Norman Welch, youth pastor, said.

The church will provide free wifi and is working with the Eagle Point School District to provide lunch. To sign up or for more information, visit their Facebook page: Connect EPCBC.

