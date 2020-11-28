Home
Eagle Point woman gives back to community

EAGLE POINT, Ore. — An Eagle Point woman is looking for a second chance, to turn her life around.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Jessica Robertson. A few years back she fell into a dark path with drug addiction and crime.

“I really wanted to give back to the community because I know that I had caused so much havoc in this community and um giving back is something that’s in my nature and gives me happiness to my core, I used to do that before I was in my addiction.”

Now, she is 18 months sober and is working to bring smiles to children’s faces this year.

Growing up, her family benefited from giving trees, which sparked her inspiration. She then started Santa’s Angels Project.

“I wanted to try and figure out a way to get those families that normally are able to reach out for help in that way, have a new outlet for them to reach out for help and still get them the help that they need.”

Robertson set up an email that families in need can utilize. All the families need to do is email Robertson some basic information.

“Families that are in need can send me an email, let me know their family size, how many kids they have, their gender, their age and just kind of a small list of things that they like, you know characters, toys, something like that.”

She is encouraging other people to help out, by adopting a local family. People willing to help, just have to email Robertson with what they can offer.

Presents can be distributed through mail or setting up pick up or drop off locations.

“I go through and match up the sponsors with the family in need and then I give over the information to the sponsoring family so then they end up with their email address, their mailing address, and an idea of what the kids need.”

While she can’t go back in time to change her past, she says she is working to better her future, and bring some Christmas cheer.

Robertson says the response so far has been great but she currently has 18 families who need assistance. If you would like to get involved with the Santa’s Angels Project, you can email [email protected]

