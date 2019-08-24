Equal pay advocates rally at Fred Meyer

MEDFORD, Ore. — Rallies were held at several Fred Meyer locations from Medford to Portland Friday protesting an alleged gender wage gap.
Petitions said to be signed by thousands were handed to Fred Meyer managers across Oregon Friday afternoon.
The rallies come after Oregon AFL-CIO, a chapter of the National Labor Union organization, said male staff makes more than women.
The organization said schedule-A staff makes about four dollars more than schedule-B staff, and they said the schedule-B staff is far more likely to be women.
“Tell Fred Meyer it’s time to do the right thing and to end the wage gap between the men and the women,” said SEIU Local 503 member Diana Graybeal, “because the women deserve fair wages, just like the men do.”
Fred Meyer officials tell NBC5 News the men and women in their respective schedules make the same rate.
Schedule-A jobs tend to be shifts like grocery sticking and produce jobs, while schedule-B jobs would be in the service deli or bakery.
The company will enter into wage negotiations with the labor union representing Fred Meyer employees next week. The company said they’re proposing a wage increase for all their workers.
