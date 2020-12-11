Medford Councilor requests recount in tight race

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —The race between two candidates for Medford City Council is so close, that one candidate is asking for a recount.
The race is between the two candidates for Medford City Council Ward 3, current City Councilor Kay Brooks and Chad Miller.
The seat covers the Northwest side of Medford, near the airport.
According to the Jackson County Elections Office, certified election results have Miller ahead by just 28 votes.
Councilor Brooks, requested what’s called a demand recount, meaning that the votes are tallied by hand.
“It’s just business again as usual, I say that a lot but it really is, we don’t take it personal, it’s part of the process and it’s what we are here for it,” says Jackson County Clerk, Chris Walker.
The Jackson County Elections Office, says that if the margin of any race falls within one fifth of of one percent, then a hand recount is mandatory.
But in this case, those 28 votes don’t fall into that margin, so an automatic recount was not triggered.
Brooks is paying for the recount. The cost was not disclosed.
It will take place on December 16th.
