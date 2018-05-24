Fire season on ODF, BLM lands begins June 1

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – As summer approaches, we’re getting closer and closer to fire season in our region. That’s why the Oregon Department of Forestry is reminding the public that starting June 1, there will be new public restrictions on ODF-protected and Bureau of Land Management forestlands in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
“Rainfall across southwest Oregon is below average, and the above normal temperatures this May are causing our grasses to cure rapidly in the lower elevations,” said Dave Larson, Southwest Oregon District Forester, “In order to help curb the number of human-caused fires, especially escaped backyard debris burns, the conditions are ripe to declare fire season.”
Fire danger will be “low” and the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will be 1.
On the affected state, private, county and city lands, burning of debris piles or burning in burn barrels will be prohibited. In addition, no fireworks, tracer ammunition or exploding targets will be allowed.
For more information, visit www.swofire.com.