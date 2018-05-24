Smart meters coming to the Rogue Valley

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Pacific Power is rolling out “smart meters” for residences and businesses in Jackson County.
According to Pacific power, they’ll work this summer to replace about 88,000 old, aging electric meters in Medford, Central Point, Eagle Point, Butte Falls, Gold Hill, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Rogue River, Shady Cove and Talent. Installations in Josephine County will start this fall.
The new digital meters—installed free of charge—can help shorten outages and provide usage data to increase efficiency, Pacific Power said. Customers can even track their usage hour-by-hour in order to make any adjustments to reduce their power usage. This data will be available via a secure website.
“We’re installing smart meters here in the Rogue Valley as part of a statewide upgrade for the homes and businesses we serve,” said Christina Kruger, Pacific Power’s regional business manager for Southern Oregon. “It’s a project that will enable the communities we serve to take advantage of faster, more efficient energy technology.”
Customers will be notified by mail before any installation occurs. Contractors will install meters between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The process requires a brief power outage.
Pacific Power customers with questions about smart meter installation can call 1-866-869-8520.
Additional information can be found at http://www.pacificpower.net/smartmeter