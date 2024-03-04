The Ghosts of Gatsby opera at SOU

ASHLAND, Ore. – Southern Oregon University’s Lyric Theater is looking to take you back to the roaring 20s with the upcoming Ghosts of Gatsby Opera, which is set in 1924. It covers F. Scott Fitzgerald’s convoluted relationship with his wife Zelda.

The show runs for two weekends: March 9th, and March 14th through the 16th.

To really get the audience immersed, both performance weekends take place at a 1920’s-style site in Medford.

Christi Mclain said, “So we’re doing an immersive experience and since this is 1920s, France, we searched the Valley for a 1920s mansion and we found a really great mansion at Eden Vale, the Vorhees mansion.”

With a fusion of opera and jazz and a dash of history, it’s bound to be a riveting performance. You can buy tickets at the door and in advance here.

