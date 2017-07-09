First legislative session wraps up for two local leaders

Medford, Ore.– The 2017 legislative session is wrapping up, marking the conclusion of two local leaders’ first session. Senator Alan DeBoer represents District Three; NBC5 News spoke to him on Saturday when returned to the Rogue Valley. DeBoer said he was happy to see how both sides came together.
“Everybody up there did a heck of a job. I really want to congratulate the Senate President Courtney, he was magnificent to work for,” DeBoer said. “We had some great moments on the Senate floor where we had 100-percent ‘yes’ on both sides on some very controversial subjects that we worked out.”
Senator Deboer says he looks forward to the next state legislative session in Salem. In the meantime he says he’ll be hosting town hall meetings in Medford, Phoenix, and Talent.
It was also the first state legislative session for Representative Pam Marsh. She said the state legislature was different than her previous experiences in local government.
“Operating in a partisan environment was something new,” Marsh said. “In local government, you can discuss every issue until you’re done with it. And at the state, you have committees and teams and the House and Senate, and the issues really work their way through many different levels.”
The 2017 legislative session officially ends on Monday.