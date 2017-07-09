Memorial Service honors fallen officer Andrew Pimentel

Ashland, Ore.– The Southern Oregon and Northern California community honored fallen peace officer Andrew Pimentel Saturday morning. He was killed in late June, after police say he was stabbed outside a drive-in diner in Seattle.
The memorial service was held at Trinity Church in Ashland Saturday morning. Andrew’s family and friends were joined by officers from Ashland, Mount Shasta, and Yreka Police Departments, along with Southern Oregon University Public Safety, CHP, The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The service ended with a procession down to Siskiyou County. Sergeant Jim Randall of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department was involved with the planning of the procession.
“It’s actually the least that we can do,” Randall said. “I wish that there was more that we can do to honor Andrew and his family, but it’s a way to bring Andrew home to his family.”
The Pimentel family has started a scholarship for students pursuing a career in law enforcement. They ask that instead of sending flowers, those interested donate to the fund. You can donate via the P.O. box:
United Scholarhsips Incorporated
P.O. box 1328
Yreka, CA 96097