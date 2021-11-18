Gateway Project unveiled in Talent to house Almeda fire victims

TALENT, Ore — Rogue Retreat along with Phoenix-Talent School District, are giving a first look at its newest RV homes for Almeda fire victims.

The homes are located on the corner of Highway 99 and West Valley View road. In the location are dozens of individual units that can house up to 53 families.

“I think they’re going to be thrilled to have their own little place that they have some control over,” Chad McComas, executive director of Rogue Retreat, told NBC5 Wednesday. “They can walk out the door and be in the community and not just be in a hotel. I think it’s going to be so much better.”

Inside of the RVs are two bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom, and a sizable living room area. McComas said families would have to pay some living fees depending on income.

Rogue Retreat anticipates families to move in over the next few months as work on the property and the application process continues.

