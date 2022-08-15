Go Fund Me set up for Williams family’s funeral fees

WILLIAMS, Ore. – The small community of Williams is remembering a young father gone too soon.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Braden Hales’s family to help cover funeral fees.

The 23-year-old died in a crash on Williams Highway on August 12th involving Hales’s sedan and a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

According to a Go Fund Me, organized by his aunt, his daughter was in the back seat and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The go fund me has already raised over $7,000 of its $10,000 goal. If you wish to donate you can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Disclaimer: KOBI-TV NBC5 cannot verify if any of the funds raised through this GoFundMe will be used for the purposes listed.