Gov. Brown announces new measures to provide tax relief

OREGON — Governor Kate Brown has announced new measures to provide tax relief for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The measures eliminate penalties and interest on 2019 income tax that is due.
The tax relief applies to personal income, corporate excise and corporate income taxes.
It extends payment plans of up to 36 months for any tax payer impacted by coronavirus, when entering into an approved payment plan.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.