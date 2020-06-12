Home
Rally against COVID-19 restrictions planned in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — A rally is scheduled tomorrow in Cave Junction to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

IVE Media Group argues Josephine County should not be treated the same as larger counties in terms of restrictions. The group says it wants answers from the mayor and city council and they are invited to the rally.

“We don’t need a prescription from Portland to manage our rural area,” Guenter Ambron, organizer, said.

The rally will start at noon Friday at Jubilee Park with a march to Cave Junction City Hall.

