Gov. Brown calls for a special legislative session

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown is officially calling a special legislative session.

The special session is scheduled for June 24. The governor hopes to address police accountability within the state and to address some issues surrounding coronavirus.

The governor’s office sent out a list of 27 measures she’d like considered. Six of those measures address police accountability. She also asked legislators to review her executive orders around coronavirus.

The governor said she doesn’t plan to focus on budget issues next week, but plans to call legislators back later this summer to address financial issues.

Some republican legislators say they’re frustrated the governor is focusing on policy making and not financial issues.

It’s unclear how legislators will maintain physical distancing during this meeting, but they say they’re working on a solution.

