Governor Kotek announces Housing Production Advisory Council for Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — This week, Governor Tina Kotek announced the members of a new Housing Production Advisory Council.

It’s a group of housing leaders, local government representatives and legislators.

On her first day in office, Kotek signed an executive order that set a goal of building 36,000 homes per year in the state.

Former Medford city councilor Daniel Bunn is one of a few people from Southern Oregon on the H.P.A.C.

He told us right now, the state is building about 2o,000 homes a year.

The focus of the Governor and this council is to make housing cheaper and quicker to build.

“What the Governor is trying to do with this emergency and with the council that she’s formed is find ways of increasing supply,” Bunn said. “Not just to affordable housing but housing for everyone because that will help everyone along the housing continuum.”

Bunn said Kotek has set a very ambitious timeline for the council.

She wants official policy recommendations by the end of the year, and a framework of each recommendation by April 1.

Bunn said the group will meet every week until April 1 and then every month after that.